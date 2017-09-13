Acer Swift 3 notebook NVIDIA MX150, quad-core Kaby Lake-R now available for $800

After launching the Acer Swift 3 notebook family earlier this year, Acer is updating the lineup with new models sporting Intel Core i5-8250U quad-core processors.

The latest laptops come in 14 and 15.6 inch varieties, with list prices staring at $680.

One of the most interesting models sports a 14 inch full HD display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage… along with NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics. That model is available from Amazon for $800.

The notebook weighs about 4 pounds and measures 0.7 inches thick, has a backlit keyboard, and features two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port as well as HDMI and headset jacks. There’s a fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, 802.11ac WiFi, and Acer says the laptop should get up to 10 hours of battery life.

With a quad-core processor, it should offer a significant performance boost over the dual-core versions that hit the streets earlier this year. And the discrete graphics should help with gaming, video transcoding, and other tasks that can leverage NVIDIA’s GPU… although it’s worth keeping in mind that this is the most affordable (and lowest performance) laptop graphics chip in NVIDIA’s current lineup. So temper your expectations.

Still, for $800 this laptop seems to hit a lot of the right notes. Unfortunately, when reviewing a dual-core version, Ultrabook Review noted that while the laptop has decent performance and design, the display isn’t stellar, and the fan can be rather noisy.