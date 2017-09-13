$100 Goophone X copies the iPhone X look (and not much else)

Why spend $999 on an iPhone X when you can pick up a knockoff for 1/10th the price? Because the knockoff is a pretty lousy phone, that’s why. But at least the Goophone X looks a lot like Apple’s pricey new smartphone.

Just a day after Apple announced its new high-end phone, DHgate is taking orders for this cheap knockoff for about $100.

If you trust the pictures on DHgate (and maybe you shouldn’t, since they’re renderings rather than real-world photos), the phone has a nearly edge-to-edge display except for a cut-out in the top where the camera is located. The rear camera also seems to borrow its placement from the iPhone X.

But don’t expect iPhone-quality cameras. The Goophone X has a basic 2MP front camera and 8MP single-lens rear camera. A glance at the DHgate image shows multiple lenses, which is another reason to mistrust the picture.

Other specs include a 5.5 inch 128 x 720 pixel display (which is bafflingly described as an 18:9 display because… math?), a MediaTek MTK6580 quad-core processor, a 2,100 mAh battery, and Android 5.0 software.

The phone supports 3G GSM networks, Bluetooth 3.0, and 802.11b/g WiFi as well as something described as “fake 4G LTE.”

On the bright side, the Goophone X has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

