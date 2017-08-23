Windows Insider Preview updates: Windows 10 S joins the program, Redstone 4 previews coming soon

Another week, another preview build of Windows 10 pushed out to members of the Windows Insider Preview program. But there are a few noteworthy things about Build 16273.

At first glance, this update looks kind of boring: there are a bunch of bug fixes but no major new features. The reason is the interesting part: Microsoft is squashing bugs in advance of the release of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, so the focus is on stability rather than flashy new features.

But folks who want to test new features can probably start doing that next week, because that’s when Windows Insiders who are part of the “Skip Ahead” program will start to get builds based on the version of Windows 10 coming after the Fall Creators Update. It’s code-named Redstone 4.

Want to stick with Redstone 3/Fall Creators Update test builds? Then you don’t need to anything. You’ll keep getting those until Microsoft released the next major update to the public.

At that point you can either opt to exit the Insider program to stay on the stable branch. Or you can stay in the Insider program to start receiving the same Redstone 4 builds that will roll out to folks who signed up for Skip Ahead.

Microsoft is also making one more important change to the Insider Preview program: you can install Windows 10 S and receive preview builds.

The installer should let you load Windows 10 S on just about any computer that’s currently running Windows 10 Pro, Education, or Enterprise. Note that running the installer will overwrite your settings and delete your apps, while keeping personal files. So make sure to backup anything important before you start… and of course it’s probably a good idea to only install Windows 10 S on a spare computer if you rely on software that’s not compatible with the operating system when using your primary computer.