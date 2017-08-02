Vivo XPlay 7 smartphone features under-glass fingerprint sensor, dual front and rear cameras (updated)

As the smartphone spec race continues, it looks like Chinese device maker Vivo plans to launch the first smartphone with a triple-lens camera. Leaked pictures of a product presentation for the upcoming Vivo XPlay 7 seem to show a phone with three rear cameras, two front-cameras, and the under-glass fingerprint sensor we already knew Vivo was working with.

It’s not entirely clear at this point why you’d need three cameras on the back of the phone. But it’s getting hard to make a phone that stands out by having the fastest CPU, the most RAM, the slimmest bezels, or the highest-res display. So why not try the most camera lenses?

Update: It looks like the phone probably has dual rear cameras as well as dual front cameras. What looks at first glance like a third camera lens is probably the phone’s flash bulb. But the Vivo XPlay 7 is still unusual, in that it could be one of the first phones to feature an under-glass fingerprint sensor.

Up until now, phone makers have used dual camera systems to let users add bokeh-style depth effects to a picture, capture more light, and/or use optical zoom features without having the camera protrude from the back of the phone. Maybe a third lens will offer more of the same… or something new.

Or maybe it’s just a gimmick. After all, most of the top-rated smartphone cameras are still single-lens solutions.

So it’s not clear that you need three rear cameras or two front ones. But Vivo has a long track record of tracking superlatives. The company introduced one of the first phones with a 2560 x 1440 pixel display in 2013. A year later, the company announced the thinnest smartphone to date. Last year Vivo launched one of the first phones with 6GB of RAM. And earlier this year the company introduced one of the first to feature dual front-facing cameras.

Some of those features have become common. Most high-end smartphones now have QHD displays, and many have 6GB of RAM or more. Other features, like the super-slim body (which leaves little room for a big battery), haven’t really caught on. But who knows? Maybe the Vivo XPlay 7 will be a trendsetter with its unusual camera and fingerprint sensor features.

via The Android Soul