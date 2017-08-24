Toshiba dynaEdge Mobile Mini PC with Skylake CPU means business

Toshiba’s dynaEdge Mobile Mini PC DE-100 is a full-fledged computer stuffed into an 11 ounce case that measures about 6.5″ x 3.3″ x 0.8″. It features an Intel Core M Skylake processor and a battery that allows the little PC to function for a while even when it’s unplugged.

The dynaEdge is designed for use in commercial and industrial applications such as kiosks, signage, and conference rooms. And while there are ports for connecting a keyboard, mouse, and display, there’s also five-button control surface on top of the computer for easy access to up, down, left, right, and enter features.

Prices are expected to start at $620, which makes this system rather expensive when compared to some other tiny desktops. But the unusual form factor could help set Toshiba’s solution apart for potential business customers.

The dynaEdge supports up to 16GB of LPDDR3 memory and features 802.11ac Wifi and Bluetooth 4.2. There’s a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port, and a microSD card slot.

The system also comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse and a travel adapter that adds RGB, HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports.

Toshiba ships the dynaEdge DE-100 with Windows 10 Pro, and the company also offers an $880 model called dynaEdge with Unite that comes with Intel Unite collaboration software.

