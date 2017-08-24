Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact pictures leaked ahead of launch

Sony is holding a press event on August 31st, when the company is expected to launch its latest smartphones. Rumor (and leak) has it that we can expect a Sony Xperia XZ1 smartphone with premium specs an Xperia XZ1 Compact with similar specs, but a smaller display.

Now we have an idea of what those new phones will look like.

Roland Quandt has published pricing details and some pictures of the XZ1 and XZ1 Compact, with the smaller phone expected to sell for 499 GBP ($640) and the larger model going for 599 GBP ($770).

The design of the phones isn’t a dramatic departure from earlier models: the top and bottom bezels are still pretty large (by 2017 standards). And despite earlier indications that the fingerprint sensor might have been moved to the back of the phone, it looks like Sony is keeping the combined fingerprint/power button on the side of the phone.

Sony’s new phones are expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors, 4GB of RAM, and 1920 x 1080 pixel displays. The Xperia XZ1 should have a 5.2 inch display, while the Compact model will likely have a 4.6 inch screen… if earlier leaks are accurate (which they might not be).

Sony may also be working on a 5 inch Xperia X1 smartphone with mid-range specs including Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.