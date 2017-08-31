Sony launches a $200 smart speaker with Google Assistant

Sony’s entering the smart speaker space with a little help from Google. The new Sony LG-S50G is a 360 degree speaker with Bluetooth, NFC, and WiFi support.

It’s also designed for hands-free controls, thanks to Google Assistant integration, making it one of the first third-party speakers to support Google’s voice service.

You can use your voice to play music, ask for weather, news or traffic updates, or do just about anything else you could do with a Google Home speaker… including control smart home products and use multi-room audio with any other Chromecast-enabled speakers in your home.

The speaker has a 2.1 inch sub woofer, a 48mm satellite speaker, and measures about 4.3″ across by 6.4″ high and weighs a little over 2 pounds. Oh, and it has a clock, so when it’s within sight you shouldn’t have to ask it the time.

It has a water-resistance rating of IPX3, which means you should be able to use it in the kitchen without worrying about a little water splashing the speaker. But you’re not going to want to drop it in a bathtub.

Sony say the LG-S50G smart speaker should be available in October for $200.