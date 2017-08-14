Saygus V² smartphone gets FCC approval… if you still care

If the Saygus V² smartphone had shipped in 2015 as originally promised, it would have been an impressive device. The phone featured the one of the best processors available at the time, some of the highest-resolution front and rear cameras, plenty of built-in storage plus two microSD card slots and a removable battery.

But the SaygusV² didn’t ship in 2015. Or 2016. Nearly three years later, the company is still at it though… and Saygus says a few days ago the Saygus V² finally received FCC approval. The paperwork still needs to be filed (which explains why I can’t find it on the FCC website yet), but maybe there’s a chance the phone will actually ship soon.

What remains to be seen is whether there’s anything resembling a chance that you might want to buy it.

At this point, the phone’s 5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor all look pretty dated.

Update: The specs have been updated to include a Snapdragon 835 processor, 128GB of storage, and android 7.1 Nougat software. The RAM, display, cameras, and other hardware remain similar to those shown in early 2015.

Some features do still look reasonably attractive at a time when many phone makers are eliminating legacy features along with screen bezels. The Saygus V² has a removable 3,200 mAh battery, 802.11ac WiFi, NFC, and an IR transmitter. It has a USB 3.0 Type-C port as well as a headphone jack and stereo speakers, and there’s a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone.

There are two SIM card slots and two microSDXC card slots. And the phone is waterproof.

TheSaygus V² will ship with a 21MP rear camera and a 13MP front-facing camera… assuming it does ever ship.

via Droid Life