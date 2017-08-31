SanDisk launches a 400GB microSDXC card

SD cards with storage capacities up to 1TB are already a thing. But microSD cards? They’ve topped out at around 256GB for a while.

Now Western Digital-owned SanDisk is breaking through the barrier with the launch of the first 400GB microSDXC UHS-I card.

It should be available soon for $250.

The company says the new 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card has a 10-year limited warranty.

So what can you o with 400GB of storage? SanDisk says the card can hold up to 40 hours worth of full HD video. It also supports data transfer speeds up to 100MB/s and it has an A1 App Performance level rating, which means if you use it in an Android phone, it’s fast enough that you should be able to run apps from the card as well as using it to store pictures, videos, and other documents.

Keep in mind that this card won’t work with phones that only support up to 64GB,128GB, or 256GB of storage. But any of those phones that say they can support up to 2TB? SanDisk’s new 400GB card should be right at home in those,.