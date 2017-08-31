Liliputing

SanDisk launches a 400GB microSDXC card

at by 2 Comments

SD cards with storage capacities up to 1TB are already a thing. But microSD cards? They’ve topped out at around 256GB for a while.

Now Western Digital-owned SanDisk is breaking through the barrier with the launch of the first 400GB microSDXC UHS-I card.

It should be available soon for $250.

The company says the new 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card has a 10-year limited warranty.

So what can you o with 400GB of storage? SanDisk says the card can hold up to 40 hours worth of full HD video. It also supports data transfer speeds up to 100MB/s and it has an A1 App Performance level rating, which means if you use it in an Android phone, it’s fast enough that you should be able to run apps from the card as well as using it to store pictures, videos, and other documents.

Keep in mind that this card won’t work with phones that only support up to 64GB,128GB, or 256GB of storage. But any of those phones that say they can support up to 2TB? SanDisk’s new 400GB card should be right at home in those,.

 

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "SanDisk launches a 400GB microSDXC card"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Jon
Guest
Jon
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Cool. Hoping to see more discounts on the 256 GB SanDisk Ultra A1 microSD cards.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes 41 seconds ago
sam
Guest
sam
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Before flash prices went up, was able to
score a 200 GB microSDXC for $50 on
Amazon. Those were the good old days…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute 41 seconds ago
wpDiscuz