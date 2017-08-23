Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro is a swim-ready activity tracker

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 isn’t the company’s only new product making its debut today. The company is also launching an upgraded version of its Fit 2 activity tracker.

The new model is called the Gear Fit 2 Pro, and it’s ready for the swimming pool, thanks to water resistance that can handle depths of up to 50 meters.

Like the original Samsung Gear Fit 2, the new model has a 1.5 inch curved AMOLED display, GPS, a heart rate sensor and of course, support for step counting. It’s said to offer up to five days of battery life, depending on how it’s used (although 3-4 days of run time is more likely under “typical” use… and battery life tops out at 9 hours when you’re using GPS constantly).

The Gear Fit 2 Pro has 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, a 200 mAh battery, Bluetooth 4.2 and 802.11b/g/n WiFi. It supports 3,000 apps and watch faces from the Galaxy App store.

In addition to water resistance, the new device is available with new wrist strap options. But otherwise it’s pretty much the same as last year’s model.

According to Evan Blass, the Fit 2 Pro will sell for about $200.

