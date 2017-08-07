Samsung Galaxy S8 Active hits AT&T this week (for $850)

Been waiting for a rugged version of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 smartphone? The wait ends this week. AT&T will begin taking pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active on August 8th, and the phone’s expected to be available in stores starting August 11th.

The phone doesn’t come cheap though: AT&T will charge customers $28.34 per month… for 30 months. After a year and a half you’ll have paid about $850 for the phone.

So here’s what you get for your money:

5.8 inch, 2960 x 1440 pixel Super AMOLED display

4,000 mAh battery

12MP dual cameras on the back and an 8MP front-facing camera

Shatter, dust, and water-resistant phone with a metal frame and bumper and a textured finish on the rear

Fingerprint and iris scanners

In other words, just about everything we learned about the phone from last month’s leak seems to be true.

What you don’t get is the “Infinity Edge” display that’s offered on Samsung’s normal Galaxy S8 phones, which makes sense since the edge-to-edge display is inherently less rugged than the thicker, ruggedized frame on the Galaxy S8 Active. While this model’s distinctly less attractive than its non-Active counterparts, it’s a lot more likely to survive a camping trip, and the larger battery should help it last a bit longer between charges as well.