Rugged Acer Chromebook 11 C771 with Intel Skylake launches for $280 and up

Acer’s latest Chromebook features a rugged design, an 11.6 inch IPS display (with optional touch), and a choice of Intel Celeron, Core i3, or Core i5 Skylake processor options.

The Acer Chromebook 11 C771 is available starting today for $280 and up… or at least the entry-level models are.

That $280 price tag is for a version with an Intel Celeron 3855U processor, based on 6th-gen Intel Core technology. There’s also a $330 model called the C711T, which has a touchscreen display.

Later this year Acer plans to launch higher-priced versions with Intel Core i3 and Core i5 Skylake chips.

Each model has a 1366 x 768 pixel display and a 180-degree hinge that lets you flatten the lid while using the laptop. The Chromebook 11 C771 has a spill-resistant keyboard and a MIL-STD 810G tested case that can withstand a fall from about four feet.

The notebook supports up to 4GB of RAM and features a microSD card slot, a USB 3.1 Type C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and HDMI and 3.5mm audio jacks. The notebook also has a 720p HDR webcam, stereo speakers, and 802.11ac WiFi.

The Acer Chromebook 11 C771 measures about 0.8 inches thick and weighs about 3 pounds.