Opera Max data saver app pulled from Google Play Store

Opera’s mobile web browser has a data savings feature that lets you optionally have Opera’s servers compress data before sending it to your phone, thus cutting down on your bandwidth usage.

A few years ago Opera took the data savings beyond the web browser by introducing Opera Max, an app that lets Android users compress data for all their apps including data-heavy apps like video and image services including Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

But now the company is pulling the plug on Opera Max.

That means Opera Max will no longer be listed in the Google Play Store and users that already have it installed will no longer received any upgrades. But Opera Max will continue to function “for a period of time” until the company turns off server-side compression.

Opera says the app doesn’t really fit with the company’s browser-centric focus… but you can still take advantage of Opera’s data saving features by using the company’s mobile web browser to open mobile web versions of your favorite social/video/image apps, I suppose.

Or you could use a similar feature that’s built into Google’s Chrome browser.

via Android Police