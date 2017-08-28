NVIDIA GeForce 1040 graphics coming soon to laptops (leaks)

NVIDIA may have a new graphics solution for laptop computers coming soon, and the GeForce 1040 name suggests it’ll be a new entry-level option for folks looking for a relatively inexpensive option for a laptop with NVIDIA Pascal graphics.

While NVIDIA hasn’t officially announced the new GPU yet, a Polish store has posted a product page for a new Lenovo IdeaPad 320S laptop with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and GeForce 1040 graphics.

There aren’t a lot of details about the new graphics solution yet, but odds are that it’ll be based on the same architecture as NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1050/1060/1070/1080… but it’ll likely feature and fewer CUDA cores (the current entry-level model has 640 cores, while the highest-performance model has 2560).

I have no idea how it will compare tot he more recently released GeForce MX150 though (which has 384 CUDA cores and 2GB of RAM)

As for the Lenovo IdeaPad 320S, it’s a 15.6 inch laptop with a Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 1920 x 1080 pixel display.

It’s priced at the equivalent of $915 in Poland.

At that price, and with a low-end NVIDIA GPU, it’s unlikely that Lenovo will position this as a gaming laptop. But it should be a step up from a machine that only has integrated graphics for folks that want to do some gaming and/or other tasks that can leverage the computer’s GPU.

