Liliputing

Nokia 8 features true flagship specs (and a true $700 flagship price)

at by 2 Comments

As expected, the Nokia 8 is the first high-end smartphone from HMD, the Finnish company that acquired the rights to use the Nokia name from Microsoft.

The Nokia 8 has 5.3 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage as well as a microSD card slot. It features Zeiss optics for the front and rear cameras, and support for recording 360-degree audio.

But the Nokia 8 doesn’t come cheap: the phone is launching for 599 Euros in Europe. That’s a little over $700 US, although HMD hasn’t yet announced North American prices or release dates for the new phone.

The Nokia 8 features a dual camera system on the back, with 13MP color and monochrome cameras designed to capture high-contrast images. There’s also a 13MP front-facing camera.

What’s a bit unusual is that the front camera is nearly as good as the one on the back of the phone. While the front-facing camera has just a single lens, it has the same camera module as the rear camera and supports auto-focus.

HMD included a “bothie” mode that also lets you capture and combine photos or videos using both the front and rear cameras at the same time. It’s a neat, if not entirely original idea… but let’s hope the name doesn’t catch on.

You can also stream bothie video to YouTube or Facebook Live in real-time.

The Nokia 8 should be available starting in September, and it’s expected to ship with Android 7.1.

If you’re looking for something (a lot) cheaper, the Nokia 6 recently launched in the US for $230 (or $180 if you buy the Amazon Prime Exclusive model). That phone has a 5.5 inch full HD display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor.

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Nokia 8 features true flagship specs (and a true $700 flagship price)"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
patstar5
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Way too expensive for a device that isn’t water resistant and has huge bezels.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 37 minutes ago
Member
e1e1
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Why does anyone need 2560 x 1440 pixels on a 5.3″ screen? Why does anyone even need 1920 x 1080 at that size?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 2 minutes ago
wpDiscuz