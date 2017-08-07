A new LG tablet has leaked… along with a docking station

It looks like LG has a new tablet on the way, and it has a big name, mediocre specs, and one unusual feature: an optional dock that adds ports, an extra battery, and a kickstand, among other things.

While the LG GPad X2 8.0 Plus hasn’t been officially announced yet, Android Police reports that details about the upcoming tablet were posted to a T-Mobile support page.

The tablet features an 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, an unspecified 1.4 GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 5MP front and rear cameras, and Android 7.0 software. There’s a microSD card rader with support for up to 2TB of removable storage, and the tablet supports 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network.

The most interesting/unusual thing about the tablet is the docking accessory which is shown in pictures on the website, but not described in any of the support documentation.

Fortunately, a leak from earlier this year helps fill in the blanks: it’s expected to be called the GPad Plus Pack and it ha a 4,400 mAh battery, stereo speakers, and it seems to have at least one full-sized USB port, a micro USB port, a power button, and a proprietary connector for attaching to the back of the tablet.