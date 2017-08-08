Motorola launches Stream truly wireless earbuds for £80 ($104)

Wireless headphones have been around for a while, but now that smartphone makers are making a habit of launching phones that lack headphone jacks, I suspect they’ll become even more common. While wireless headsets come in a range of shapes and sizes, one of the latest trends is “truly wireless” models that don’t even have a cable running from one earbud to the other.

While some models in this category sell for over $300, others sell for substantially less.

It looks like Motorola is aiming for the middle ground with its new Stream wireless earbuds. They’re now available in the UK for £80, or about $104. And according to The Verge, the Motorola Stream Earbuds are coming to the US in the next month.

The earbuds feature IPX4 splash-resistance, and have a built-in mic with support for Siri and Google Voice Search/Assistant.

Motorola’s wireless earbuds also come with a charger case… which seems like a pretty necessary accessory. You only get up to 2 hours of audio playback time when using the earbuds on their own. But since they charge automatically when they’re placed in the case, you should be able to go about 6 hours before you need to recharge the case.

If you want longer battery life, you might want to opt for a model with a cable… and maybe a neckband.