Microsoft launches Surface Plus: Buy a Surface with 24 monthly payments, upgrade after 18 months

Microsoft is launching a new payment plan that lets you buy a Surface device without spending a lot of money all at once. Surface Plus is a program that lets you spread out the purchase of a Surface tablet, Surface Laptop, or Surface Book over 24 monthly payments, with no interest applied.

Not sure you’ll want to hold onto that device for a full 2 years? Surface Plus also lets you upgrade to a newer device after 18 months… assuming you’ve still got a functional device to trade in for a new model.

If this all sounds rather familiar, that’s because it’s pretty much the same deal US wireless carriers offer to customers who want to buy expensive smartphones without spending $600 or more up front.

Microsoft is also introducing a Surface Plus for Business program that lets companies bundle as many Surface devices as they’d like and make monthly payments on the whole group. This is also the first time Microsoft is offering financing options for the 55 inch Surface Hub wall computer.