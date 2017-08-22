Micromax Canvas Infinity is a budget phone with a 2:1 display

Indian phone maker Micromax is taking some design cues from LG and Samsung for its latest smartphone. The Micromax Canvas Infinity has an ultra-wide (or tall) display with an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio.
But while the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 have similar widescreen displays, those are high-end phones with premium specs. The Micromax Canvas Infinity? Not so much.
The phone goes on sale in India starting September 1st for about $156.
Unsurprisingly, the spec sheet is a bit more modest than the one for the latest high-end phones from Samsung or LG. But for a budget phone, the specs actually look pretty good.
The Canvas Infinity features 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 2,900 mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera with phase detection autofocus, and a 16MP front-facing camera.
It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, has a fingerprint sensor, and ships with Android Nougat software.
The phon features a 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display. It’s the right size and shape to view two apps in side-by-side windows of equal sizes. But those apps won’t look quite as sharp as they do on LG’s 2880 x 1440 pixel display.
Still, it’s nice to see that features that used to be exclusive to high-end phones are making their way to more affordable models. We saw it happen with fingerprint sensors and HD displays. Now it looks like 2:1 displays are moving down-market as well.
via GSM Arena
The point of these displays is to enable minimalistic upper and lower bezels.
There was no need for this AR for what they do here.
Alternately, the point of the slim top and bottom bezels is to enable these wider displays without making the phones physically larger.
For years I’ve been against wider displays. I can’t stand the 16:9, for example – preferring 16:10, 3:2. It’s like this new aspect ratio exist only to mock… It’s like thrashing your fists against the wind.