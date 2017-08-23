Meizu’s M6 Note launches for $165 and up (5X less than a Samsung Galaxy Note 8)

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 isn’t the only new phone launching today… and it’s not even the only new phone with dual rear cameras and the word “Note” in its name to launch today.

Chinese device maker Meizu has unveiled the Meizu M6 Note, which is an entry-level phone with a 5.5 inch display, a dual camera system, and at least 3GB of RAM.

Priced at the equivalent of about $165 and up, it’s also about 17 percent the price of a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (which sells for $930).

Of course, the Galaxy Note 8 is a much better phone in just about every way. Samsung’s phone has a bigger, higher-resolution screen, a faster processor, more RAM, and Samsung’s S-Pen.

But it’s still impressive just how much phone you can get for $165. The Meizu M6 Note features a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, Android 7.1 Nougat software with the Flyme OS 6.0 user interface, and a 4,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging when using an 18W charger. There’s also a fingerprint sensor built into the home button.

The rear camera system features a 12MP Sony IMX362 image sensor and a 5MP secondary-camera that helps the autofocus function work quickly, and which also allows you to blur the background of an image with Bokeh-style effects.

The phone comes in blue, black, or gold, and an entry-level model has 3GB of Ram and 16GB of storage. There’s also a 3GB/32GB model for $195 and a 4GB/64GB model that sells for $255.

Meizu sells its phones in China and a handful of other countries, but it’s unlikely that this phone will get an official US launch.

via GSM Arena