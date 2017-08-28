Chip maker MediaTek is launching two new system-on-a-chip solutions aimed at mid-range devices. The MediaTek Helip P23 and P30 will be available in China in the third quarter of 2017 before possibly making their way into devices sold internationally.
Both are 2.3 GHz octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 processors with ARM Mali-G71 MP2 graphics and support for dual-cameras. But the P30 has faster graphics, higher-resolution cameras, and features a new vision processing unit with support for real-time bokeh affects, among other things.
Both chips also feature support 4G LTE dual-SIM phones with dual standby support.
Here’s an overview of the specs for each new chip:
MediaTek Helio P23
- 8 ARM Cortex-A53 CPU CPU cores at up to 2.3 GHz
- ARM Mali-G71 MP2 graphics at 770 MHz
- Max display resolution: 2160 x 1080
- Up to 13MP + 13MP dual cameras
- Up to 4GB of 933 MHz LPDDR4x RAM or up to 6GB of 1600 MHz RAM
- Video decoding: 1080p @ 30 fps (h.264 and HEVC)
- Video encoding: 1080p @ 30 fps (h.264)
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth, GLONASS, FM radio
- 4G LTE Cat-7 DL / CAT-13 UL with VoLTE support
MediaTek Helio P30
- 8 ARM Cortex-A53 CPU CPU cores at up to 2.3 GHz
- ARM Mali-G71 MP2 graphics at 950 MHz
- Max display resolution: 2160 x 1080
- Up to 16MP + 16MP dual cameras
- Up to 4GB of 933 MHz LPDDR4x RAM or up to 6GB of 1600 MHz RAM
- Video decoding: 4K @ 30 fps (h.264 and HEVC)
- Video encoding: 4K @ 30 fps (h.264)
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth, GLONASS, FM radio
- 4G LTE Cat-7 DL / CAT-13 UL with VoLTE support
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "MediaTek launches Helip P23 and P30 chips for mid-range phones"
As far as I can tell the P series does not have 10bit hevc. The X series definitely does. I would expect that 99% of phone users will be using streaming services, and this will not matter to them. I personally would not buy phones or tablets with these chipsets.
So you’re part of the 1%?
😉
Meh CPU, Nice GPU… until I read the “MP2” behind it. And lack of H.265 encoding.
Well, guess that’s another bad GPU then.
It would’ve made more sense if both chips had “MP8” GPU’s, and clocked one upto 500MHz and clocked the other upto 800MHz. And include 10-bit HEVC encoding/recording on both models.
That way they would’ve been MODERN processors that simply lack cpu/processing power.
Currently it seems too complex and cut-down, and no incentive to get over other competitors.
Guess MediaTek loves stagnant tech releases, next to breaking International law with GPL practices…
“and no incentive to get over other competitors”
Except for price perhaps…