MediaTek launches Helip P23 and P30 chips for mid-range phones

Chip maker MediaTek is launching two new system-on-a-chip solutions aimed at mid-range devices. The MediaTek Helip P23 and P30 will be available in China in the third quarter of 2017 before possibly making their way into devices sold internationally.

Both are 2.3 GHz octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 processors with ARM Mali-G71 MP2 graphics and support for dual-cameras. But the P30 has faster graphics, higher-resolution cameras, and features a new vision processing unit with support for real-time bokeh affects, among other things.

Both chips also feature support 4G LTE dual-SIM phones with dual standby support.

Here’s an overview of the specs for each new chip:

MediaTek Helio P23

8 ARM Cortex-A53 CPU CPU cores at up to 2.3 GHz

ARM Mali-G71 MP2 graphics at 770 MHz

Max display resolution: 2160 x 1080

Up to 13MP + 13MP dual cameras

Up to 4GB of 933 MHz LPDDR4x RAM or up to 6GB of 1600 MHz RAM

Video decoding: 1080p @ 30 fps (h.264 and HEVC)

Video encoding: 1080p @ 30 fps (h.264)

802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth, GLONASS, FM radio

4G LTE Cat-7 DL / CAT-13 UL with VoLTE support

MediaTek Helio P30