Linux-based postmarketOS project aims to give smartphones a 10-year lifecycle

Buy an iPhone and you might get 4-5 years of official software updates. Android phones typically get 1-3 years of updates… if they get any updates at all. But there are ways to breathe new life into some older Android phones.
If you can unlock the bootloader, you may be able to install a custom ROM like LineageOS and get unofficial software updates for a few more years.
The folks behind postmarketOS want to go even further: they’re developing a Linux-based alternative to Android with the goal of providing up to 10 years of support for old smartphones.
That’s the goal anyway. Right now the developers have only taken the first steps.
Right now postmarketOS is a touch-friendly operating system based on Alpine Linux that runs on a handful of devices including the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, Google Nexus 4, 5, and 7 (2012), and several other Samsung, HTC, LG, Motorola, and Sony smartphones. There are also ports for some non-Android phones such as the Nokia N900 and work-in-progress builds for the BlackBerry Bolt Touch 9900 and Jolla Phone.
Note that when I say the operating system runs on those devices, I basically mean it boots. Some phones only have network access via a USB cable, for instance. None of the devices can actually be used to make phone calls.
But here’s the cool thing: the developers are hoping to create a single kernel that works with all supported devices, which means that postmarketOS would work a lot like a desktop operating system, allowing you to install the same OS on any smartphone with the proper hardware. You might still need a bit of custom code for each device, but a shared kernel should make porting postmarketOS to new devices a lot simpler.
At this point the developers behind postmarketOS are a long way from creating a fully functional OS that works on a single phone, let alone an operating system that will provide a decade of software updates for dozens of different devices. But it’s a laudable goal that could help keep your aging phones useful (and secure) long after your phone maker stops pushing official updates.
via /r/Android and Bhushan Shah
7 Comments on "Linux-based postmarketOS project aims to give smartphones a 10-year lifecycle"
I wish I could do some fitness will the 4 old lumia phones I currently have. Also my old oneplus one just sits in a drawer. Screen pops out a little bit and microphone has issues. Idk what to do with all these old phones.
Smartphones are packed with sensors, there are some projects out there to use them either for IOT or as home security. I have been eyeing https://1sheeld.com/
yes they definitely need it for the Lumia those things are pretty much bricked now
If anyone succeeds at making smartphones be as updatable as regular PC’s, I’ll be content.
“Buy an iPhone and you might get 3-4 years of official software updates.”
Correctly: buy the new iPhone on release day and you get exactly 5 years of software support with a long standing track record.
Hmm, looks like 4-5 years is probably more accurate. There have been a few that didn’t get 5 years, and even when an old phone does get the latest software it doesn’t necessarily get all the same features that are available to newer models. But I’ll update that line.
Since long term security and bug updates are important to me, I switched to an iPhone last Winter. Does the same thing as my Android phone so so far so good.
Wish these guys luck. Although, it seems even if a phone company hopes to support their phone long term, they’re still limited by the closed off proprietary ARM SoCs. Pretty much anything associated with ARM isn’t likely to get long term support unless you don’t mind losing functionality of your device (ie. making calls, having a working screen, using WiFi, etc.).