LG V30 will have a 6 inch, 2880 x 1440 pixel display (and I’m getting tired of reporting on the V30)

LG’s next high-end smartphone will have a 6 inch, 2,880 x 1,440 pixel OLED display with a 2:1 aspect ratio. It’s a “FullVision” display, which means that like the LG G6, the new phone will have slim bezels. But while the G6 features an LCD display, the new phone will have a plastic OLED display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

That’s all LG is saying about the new phone for now… but it’s pretty much an open secret that the phone in question will be the upcoming LG V30 and that it’ll be the successor to the V20 and V10.

It’s also expected to drop one of the key features of those phones: the secondary display. But a series of recent leaks give us a few more details (maybe).

First up, the LG V30 is expected to have some sort of “floating bar” for app shortcuts and other content, instead of a dedicated always-on secondary display. Think of it as a virtual second screen.

Without the second screen, LG will likely have to rely on other features to set its premium phone apart from its more mainstream flagship-level phone, the G6. The big plastic OLED display may be one thing that helps do that. The phone is also rumored to have high-quality audio features due to a partnership with Bang & Olufsen.

Otherwise, we can probably expect the usual high-end features including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, plenty of RAM, and dual rear cameras.

Meanwhile, a new image is making the rounds, which allegedly shows the design of LG’s new large-screened phone.

At this point, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what to expect… and the V30 seems a lot less distinctive than its predecessors. So unless anything truly exciting comes up, I probably won’t bother coming future leaks about the phone.

LG is expected to officially launch the V30 during a press event on August 31st.