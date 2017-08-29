Lenovo’s Kaby Lake-R lineup includes new Yoga, IdeaPad, Legion laptops (leaks)

Lenovo’s planning to launch several new laptops and refresh a few other models this fall, if leaked product listings at a Polish store are anything to go by. We should know more about pricing and availability in a few days: Lenovo is holding a press event ahead of the IFA trade show on August 31st.

The new computers will be available with a choice of Intel Core i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U quad-core processors. These are the new “Kaby Lake Refresh” chips that Intel unveiled recently.

Here are some of the new/updated laptops I was able to find so far:

Lenovo Yoga 920

We got out first glimpse at this laptop in July, thanks to an FCC listing, back when we though Intel’s 8th-gen laptop chips would be part of the “Coffee Lake” family.

Now we have some more details about this high-end convertible notebook, along with a few pictures.

The laptop features a 13.9 inch display and a 360-degree hinge that allows you to switch from laptop to tablet mode by pushing the screen back.

Lenovo will offer at least three versions:

3840 x 2160 pixel display, Core i7-8550U/8GB RAM/512GB SSD

1920 x 1080 pixel display, Core i7-8550U,/8GB RAM/512GB SSD

1920 x 1080 pixel display, Core i5-8250U/8GB RAM/256GB SSD

Both versions feature Intel UHD 620 graphics, stereo speakers, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and a touchscreen.

The convertible laptop measures about 0.6 inches thick and weighs about 3 pounds. The notebook also has very slim top and side bezels, and seems to be a follow-up to the similar looking Yoga 910.

Lenovo Yoga 720

This is a lower cost model without the watchband-style hinge found on the Yoga 920, and with no 4K display or 512GB SSD options that I can find so far.

The notebook will be available with Core i5 or Core i7 processors, but both versions feature 1920 x 1080 pixel displays, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage.

The Yoga 720 measures 0.6 inches thick, weighs about 2.9 pounds, has two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and a USB 3.0 Type-A port.

Lenovo Legion Y720

Intel’s new 15 watt Kaby Lake-R chips are the company’s first 15 watt, laptop-class quad-core processors. So this laptop is noteworthy because the previous Legion Y720 series notebook had a 45 watt quad-core chip.

The new model might be a bit slower in some tasks, but from what I’ve seen, Intel’s 8th-gen Core U-series 15 watt chips come surprisingly close to the company’s 45 watt 7th-gen Core HQ-series chips in benchmarks. The upside of switching to the lower-power chips is the potential for longer battery life.

Lenovo seems to have at least two configuration options for this new Legion Y720:

15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display/Core i7-8550U/AMD Radeon RX 560M graphics/8GB RAM/256GB SSD

15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display/Core i5-8250U/AMD Radeon RX 560M/8GB/1TB HDD

Both models have matte IPS displays, stereo speakers, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ethernet, and three USB 3.0 ports.

Weighing in at 7 pounds, this isn’t exactly a compact notebook. But it’s noteworthy if for no other reason than that it’ll be more energy efficient than its predecessors.

Lenovo IdeaPad 320S

As I mentioned earlier this week, Lenovo has a New Idepad 320S laptop that appears to have a Kaby Lake-R chip and a previously unannounced NVIDIA GeForce 1040 GPU.

But it turns out there are a bunch of different IdeaPad 320S models, including: