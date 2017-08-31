Lenovo launches Yoga 920 and Yoga 720 convertibles with 8th-gen Intel chips

As expected, Lenovo introduced two new thin-and-light convertible tablet-style notebooks at the IFA show in Berlin. The Lenovo Yoga 920 is a 13. inch model with a super-slim bezel and premium specs (and a premium price to match), while the Yoga 720 is a more compact model with a 12 inch display.

Lenovo Yoga 920

Lenovo’s new premium convertible measures 0.55 inches thick and weighs 3 pounds. A slim-bezel design makes it a bit smaller than you’d expect a notebook with a 13.9 inch display to be. The side bezels are just 5mm across. But the top and bottom borders are a bit thicker: there’s enough space above the screen for the computer’s front-facing webcam.

A watchband-style hinge allows you to flip the screen bater 360 degrees to use the notebook in tablet mode. Or you can open the screen part way to use it in tent or kiosk configurations.

Lenovo will offer the Yoga 920 in bronze, copper, and platinum colors, and the notebook’s body is made from CNC aluminum. The Yoga 920 works with an optional Lenovo Active Pen for pressure-sensitive input, and it supports Microsoft Cortana with speech recognition that works from up to 4 meters (13 feet) away.

The Lenovo Yoga 920 is available with 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchsreen display options, up to a Core i7-8550U processor, 8GB to 16GB of RAM, and 256GB to 1TB of SATA solid state storage.

It features a fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard, two Thunderbolt 3 ports with support for power delivery and DisplayPort functionality and a USB 3.0 Type-A port.

Lenovo says models with a full HD display should get up to 15.5 hours of battery life while a Yoga 920 configured with a 4K display will top out at just under 11 hours.

The Yoga 920 will go on sale in Europe in September for €1,599 and up.

Lenovo will offer models starting at $1330 when the convertible notebook goes on sale in the US in October.

Lenovo Yoga 720

This smaller model weighs 2.5 pounds, measures 0.6 inches thick, and also works with an optional Lenovo Active Pen and fingerprint reader.

It has a 12.5 inch full HD IPS display, and while I spotted retail listings for models with 8th-gen Intel Core processors recently, it looks like the US model will ship with 7th-gen dual-core chips instead of the newer quad-core processors.

The good news is that this model is much more affordable than the Yoga 920. Prices are expected to start at $650 when the convertible goes on sale in the US in October.

Other features include support for up to 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of solid state storage, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, and black, gray, and silver color options.