Lenovo launches Miix 520 2-in-1 tablet with Kaby Lake-R

Lenovo’s latest 2-in-1 tablet looks familiar… and it should, because the new Lenovo Miix 520 tablet is basically what you’d get if you scooped the guts out of last year’s Miix 510 and replaced them with 2017-era components.

Instead of a 7th-gen Intel Core processor, the new model is powered by an 8th-gen chip.

But both models are 12.2 inch tablets with full HD IPS touchscreen displays, detachable keyboards, and support for an optional active pen.

The new model will be available with up to an Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage.

Thanks to far-field voice recognition, you can use Microsoft’s Cortana voice assistant when you’re up to 13 feet away from the tablet. And optional features include a fingerprint reader and 4G LTE modem.

The tablet and keyboard combined measure about 0.6 inches thick and weigh about 2.8 pounds, and the keyboard features full-sized backlit keys with 1.5mm of travel.

Without the keyboard, the tablet is 1.9 pounds and 0.4 inches thick.

Lenovo says the Miix 520 will be available in Europe in November for €899 and up. In the US it’ll sell for $1000 and up starting in October, but it’s worth noting that the US price includes a keyboard and pen.

I should point out that the entry-level model has a 7th gen Intel Core i3 dual-core processor. Intel hasn’t released 8th-gen Core i3 or Core M chips yet.