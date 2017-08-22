Liliputing

Lamborghini Alpha One is a $2450 smartphone

Now that Vertu is out of business, there’s a hole in the market for luxury smartphones… or maybe there’s no market for luxury smartphones, which is why Vertu had to close up shop.

I guess we’re going to find out — because companies are still cranking out luxury phones to see if anyone will buy them.

For example, there’s Lamborghini Alpha One, a phone with decent specs (for 2016), some fancy design elements, and a $2,450 price tag.

In terms of basic specs, the phone’s not bad. But it’s a bit dated. The Alpha One has a 5.5 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB Of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a microSD card slot for up to 128GB of removable storage.

It has a 20MP camera with optical image stabilization on the back and an 8MP camera on the front, a fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, and a 3,250 mAh battery. It ships with Android 7.0 and features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC.

If anything justifies the price, it’s the phone’s design and materials. It has a “liquid metal” alloy side frame, a hand-crafted leather back, and, you know, the Lamborghini logo. So there’s that.

via The Verge

Grant Russell
“If I pay an extra $2000, will you put a Lamborghini logo on my Moto Z Force?”

3 hours 1 minute ago
