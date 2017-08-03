Intel Coffee Lake-S desktop chip details leaked

Intel plans to launch its first 8th-gen Core chips soon, and while we’ve already heard a little bit about some of the laptop-class “Coffee Lake” chips that are on the way, it looks like Intel’s desktop processors are also getting an overhaul.

A member of the Chinese PCEva forum has posted a set of leaked product slides giving us an idea of what to expect from some of Intel’s first Skylake-S desktop chips.

The new chips are said to offer “increased multi-thread performance,” Intel Turbo Boost 2.0 technology, 10-bit decoding and encoding for HEVC video and 10-bit decoding for VP0, and support for next-gen Intel Optane memory, among other things.

While the new chips use the same LGA 1151 socket as Kaby Lake and Skylake desktop processors, as confirmed by a major motherboard maker yesterday, the new chips will need new motherboards: they’re not compatible with 200-series boards.

The good news is that the new chips will be available with up to 6 cores and up to 12 threads and higher clock speeds. If the leaked details are correct, here are specs for some of the first Coffee Lake-S chips:

Core i3-8300 – 4-core/8-thread/4 GHz base speed/65W TDP

– 4-core/8-thread/4 GHz base speed/65W TDP Core i5-8400 – 6-core/6-thread/2.8GHz base/3.8GHz Turbo

– 6-core/6-thread/2.8GHz base/3.8GHz Turbo Core i5-8600K – 6-core/6-thread/3.6GHz base/4.1 GHz boost/95W TDP

– 6-core/6-thread/3.6GHz base/4.1 GHz boost/95W TDP Core i7-8700 – 6-core/12-thread/3.2GHz base/65W TDP

– 6-core/12-thread/3.2GHz base/65W TDP Core i7-8700K – 6-core/12-thread/3.7GHz base/4.3GHz Turbo/95W TDP

Note that some of those details are incomplete, and so is the list: we can expect to see Celeron and Pentium variants of Coffee Lake-S chips as well.

Intel could launch its Coffee Lake-S platform any day now: according to the leaked product roadmap, the chips are set to launch during the third quarter of 2017.

Note that this is the fourth generation of chips from Intel based on 14nm architecture. The company plans to move to a 10nm manufacturing process in the future, but it’s not quite ready to make the move yet.

Meanwhile, rival AMD has completely revamped its chip lineup with the new Zen architecture. The company’s Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen Threadripper chips look like some of AMD’s most competitive desktop processor options in years, both in terms of price and performance.

via wccftech and videocardz