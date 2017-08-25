Huawei launches 4 new Android tablets priced at $139 and up

Huawei is bringing four new Android tablets to the United States, with prices starting at $139 for the most affordable of the bunch and $249 for the highest-priced.

Here’s a run-down of the new tablets.

8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor

2GB RAM

16GB storage + microSD card reader

4,800 mAh battery

dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi & GPS

5MP rear and 2MP front cameras

8mm (0.3 inches) thick and 350 grams (12.3 ounces)

Android Nougat

9.6 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor

2GB RAM

16GB storage + microSD card reader

4,800 mAh battery

dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi & GPS

5MP rear and 2MP front cameras

8mm (0.3 inches) thick and 460 grams (16.2 ounces)

Android Nougat

8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display

octa-core processor (quad 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 + quad 1.1 GHz Cortex-A53)

3GB RAM

16GB storage + microSD

802.11ac WiFi + Bluetooth 4.1

8MP rear camera (with autofocus) and 8MP front camera

Harman Kardon stereo speakers

4,800 mAh battery

Fingerprint sensor

7.5mm (0.3 inches) thick and 320 grams (11.3 ounces)

Android Nougat