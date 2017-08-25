Huawei is bringing four new Android tablets to the United States, with prices starting at $139 for the most affordable of the bunch and $249 for the highest-priced.
Here’s a run-down of the new tablets.
Huawei MediaPad T3 8-inch ($139)
- 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage + microSD card reader
- 4,800 mAh battery
- dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi & GPS
- 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras
- 8mm (0.3 inches) thick and 350 grams (12.3 ounces)
- Android Nougat
Huawei MediaPad T3 10-inch ($159)
- 9.6 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage + microSD card reader
- 4,800 mAh battery
- dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi & GPS
- 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras
- 8mm (0.3 inches) thick and 460 grams (16.2 ounces)
- Android Nougat
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 8-inch ($199)
- 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display
- octa-core processor (quad 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 + quad 1.1 GHz Cortex-A53)
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB storage + microSD
- 802.11ac WiFi + Bluetooth 4.1
- 8MP rear camera (with autofocus) and 8MP front camera
- Harman Kardon stereo speakers
- 4,800 mAh battery
- Fingerprint sensor
- 7.5mm (0.3 inches) thick and 320 grams (11.3 ounces)
- Android Nougat
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10-inc ($249)
- 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display
- octa-core processor (quad 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 + quad 1.1 GHz Cortex-A53)
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB storage + microSD
- 802.11ac WiFi + Bluetooth 4.1
- 8MP rear camera (with autofocus) and 8MP front camera
- Harman Kardon quad speakers
- 6,600 mAh battery
- Fingerprint sensor
- 7.2mm (0.3 inches) thick and 450 grams (15.9 ounces)
- Android Nougat
5 Comments on "Huawei launches 4 new Android tablets priced at $139 and up"
16GB is not enough storage. Even with an SD slot, you need 32GB just for the apps.
not really
Those look good, until you compare them with the NVidia Shield Tablet K1, which would *still* be
the king of the Android tablets if NVidia actually sold it.
The 1920×1200 displays appear interesting… why not 1080p?
Based on the listed clock speeds, the two hi-res tablets also likely use the Snapdragon 425.