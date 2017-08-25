Liliputing

Huawei launches 4 new Android tablets priced at $139 and up

at by 5 Comments

Huawei is bringing four new Android tablets to the United States, with prices starting at $139 for the most affordable of the bunch and $249 for the highest-priced.

Here’s a run-down of the new tablets.

Huawei MediaPad T3 8-inch ($139)

  • 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB storage + microSD card reader
  • 4,800 mAh battery
  • dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi & GPS
  • 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras
  • 8mm (0.3 inches) thick and 350 grams (12.3 ounces)
  • Android Nougat

Huawei MediaPad T3 10-inch ($159)

  • 9.6 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB storage + microSD card reader
  • 4,800 mAh battery
  • dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi & GPS
  • 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras
  • 8mm (0.3 inches) thick and 460 grams (16.2 ounces)
  • Android Nougat

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 8-inch ($199)

  • 8 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display
  • octa-core processor (quad 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 + quad 1.1 GHz Cortex-A53)
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB storage + microSD
  • 802.11ac WiFi + Bluetooth 4.1
  • 8MP rear camera (with autofocus) and 8MP front camera
  • Harman Kardon stereo speakers
  • 4,800 mAh battery
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 7.5mm (0.3 inches) thick and 320 grams (11.3 ounces)
  • Android Nougat

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10-inc ($249)

  • 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display
  • octa-core processor (quad 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 + quad 1.1 GHz Cortex-A53)
  • 3GB RAM
  • 16GB storage + microSD
  • 802.11ac WiFi + Bluetooth 4.1
  • 8MP rear camera (with autofocus) and 8MP front camera
  • Harman Kardon quad speakers
  • 6,600 mAh battery
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 7.2mm (0.3 inches) thick and 450 grams (15.9 ounces)
  • Android Nougat

obarthelemy
Guest
obarthelemy
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

16GB is not enough storage. Even with an SD slot, you need 32GB just for the apps.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 40 minutes ago
Member
Sean C
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

not really

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 31 minutes ago
Member
Caitlin Bestler
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Those look good, until you compare them with the NVidia Shield Tablet K1, which would *still* be
the king of the Android tablets if NVidia actually sold it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 37 minutes ago
riddick
Guest
riddick
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The 1920×1200 displays appear interesting… why not 1080p?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 15 minutes ago
Yeppers
Guest
Yeppers
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Based on the listed clock speeds, the two hi-res tablets also likely use the Snapdragon 425.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
49 seconds ago
