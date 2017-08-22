HP Omen X gaming laptop makes upgrades easy

The HP Omen X Laptop is portable by HP Omen gaming PC standards because, you know, it’s a laptop. But by Liliputing standards, this 17 inch, VR-ready laptop with an optional 4K display is a behemoth. Heck, it measures 1.4 inches thick and weighs more than 10 pounds.

But it’s noteworthy for a few reasons. First, it’s an extraordinarily powerful laptop with high-end specs and it’s HP’s first laptop designed to be overclockable. And second, by bucking the thin-and-light trend in mobile computing, the HP Omen X Laptop keeps a feature that use to be standard: it’s easy to upgrade or replace components.

Specifically, there’s a panel you can remove to access the RAM, hard drive and/or SSD, and anything else that can be replaced. In fact, that panel is even see-through, letting you view the PC’s components at a glance.

The Omen X supports up to an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce 1080 graphics, and up to 32GB of DDR4-2800 memory. There are options for hard drive and solid state storage, or a combination of the two.

The laptop has an HDMI 2.0 port, a mini DisplayPort, an Etherent port, three USB 3.0 ports, separate mic and headphone jacks, an Ethernet jack, and a card reader. The keyboard features RGB LED lighting (with each key getting its own customizable light), and 2.5mm of key travel.

Full HD and 4K display options are available, with each supporting NVIDIA G-Sync technology.

The big, powerful laptop won’t come cheap though: it will sell for $2200 and up when it hits the streets in November.

