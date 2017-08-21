HP launches ProBook 400 G5 business laptops with Kaby Lake Refresh chips

HP is updating its business laptop lineup with new 13.3 inch, 15.6 inch, and 17.3 inch HP ProBook 400 G5 series laptops.

As usual, the model I’m most interested in is the smallest, which is the 13.3 inch HP ProBook 430 G5 notebook that measures 12.8″ x 9.2″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 3.3 pounds.

But all of HP’s new 5th-gen ProBook 400 series laptops are available with up to a Core i7 Kaby Lake Refresh processor and up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM.

The HP ProBook 430 G5 has two SODIMM slots for memory and HP will offer storage options ranging from a 128GB solid state drive to a 1TB hard drive.

The 13.3 inch laptop is available with 1366 x 768 pixel and 1920 x 1080 pixel display options, although if you want a touchscreen you’ll have to go with the lower-res version for some reason.

Other features include support for 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, HDMI 1.4b port, two USB 3.0 ports, a headset jack, Gigabit Ethernet, and an SD card reader.

The notebook features a 48 Wh battery, has a spill-resistant keyboard with optional backlighting, and an IR webcam for Windows Hello secure logins using facial recognition. A fingerprint sensor option is also available.

While Intel offers Core i5-8250U and Core i7-8550U quad-core Kaby Lake Refresh processor options, lower-priced (and lower-power) models with come with one of the following Kaby Lake or Skylake chips:

Celeron 3865U

Core i3-6006U

Core i3-7100U

HP says the ProBook 400 G5 series notebooks are the company’s first to feature an option for a new CAT-9 modem for faster WWAN connections. The company also says the notebooks are tested to comply with the MIL-STD 810G standard.

There’s also an optional USB Type-C dock with 5 USB Type-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and support for dual monitors.

The specs for HP’s 15.6 inch ProBook 450 G5 and 17.3 inch ProBook 470 G5 are similar, but those models are available with a few additional options, such as NVIDIA GeForce 930MX discrete graphics.