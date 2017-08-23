Google Express ends membership fees for free shipping from dozens of stores (including Walmart)

Google Express is a service that offers free delivery on thousands of items from dozens of stores including Target, Costco, Walgreens, Petsmart, Kohl’s, Toys R Us, and the Google Store.

Now Google has announced that Walmart is joining Google Express… and that membership fees are going away. Up until now you had to pay $10 per month or $95 per year to get free shipping.

In other words, Google Express was a bit like Amazon Prime… except more complicated because it involved shopping from a bunch of different stores. Now that the free delivery is actually free… well, it’s still not exactly like Prime, because it’s not like Google is offering free music or movie streaming.

You can find items eligible for free delivery by using the Google Express website or mobile app or you can order by voice using Google Assistant with a Google Home device or an Android device that supports the feature.

Each store can set their own minimum-delivery requirements, so you may have to buy at least $25 or $35 worth of stuff to qualify for free delivery, depending on the store.

Walmart integration is coming in late September, although you can sign up to be notified before it goes live (and get a coupon for 20 percent off your first purchase worth $30 or more)

Google says that Google Assistant can keep track of your order history to help you out when you want to re-order items such as beverages, household cleaning supplies or other items, by letting you know what size and variety you ordered last time.

Google Express delivery times range from same-day to 3-day, depending on the store and the items you’re purchasing.

One thing I hadn’t really paid attention to until today: Whole Foods participates in Google Expresshttps://liliputing.com/2017/06/amazon-goes-bricks-mortar-big-way-13-7-billion-purchase-whole-foods.html. I wonder if that’ll change now that Amazon has acquired the grocery store chain.