When glitter attacks: MixBin recalls iPhone cases due to burns, skin irritation

Smartphone cases help protect your devices from damage… but it looks like sometimes those same cases can cause you damage.

MixBin Electronics is recalling 263,000 iPhone cases following reports that some customers experienced skin irritation or even chemical burns after coming in contact with the liquid and glitter in some of the company’s phone cases.

The issue only seems to arise if the case breaks and the liquid and glitter leaks. But there have been at least 24 reported incidents of that happening and causing problems so far.

Products affected by the recall include all of MixBin’s “liquid glitter mobile cases for iPhone 6, 6s, and 7.” You can find the list of cases covered by the recall at the US Consumer Product Safety Commission website or the MixBin Phone Cases Recall site.

The cases were sold by retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, and Victoria’s Secret between 2015 nd 2017, and carried price tags ranging from $15 to $65.

via Consumerist