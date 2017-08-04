Liliputing

Get an Amazon Fire tablet for $30, an Echo Dot for $35 (Amazon Prime Day prices… at third-party stores)

Didn’t get a chance to pick up an Amazon tablet for $30, an Echo speaker for $90, or an Echo Dot for $35 on Amazon Prime Day? Now you have another chance.

Prime Day 2017 may have come and gone. But now retailers including Best Buy, Target, and Staples are matching Prime Day prices for a number of Amazon products.

Personally, I picked up an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet when they were on sale for $50 in July, and I’m very pleased with the purchase. I’d highly recommend snagging one today rather than spending a little less on the 7 inch model, which has less RAM and storage and a lower-resolution display.

Here’s a roundup of the post-Prime Day deals:

Tablets

Smart speakers

eReaders

 

Kary
Guest
Kary
My wife has a 5th Generation 7″ Fire tablet and the display is not only lower resolution, it’s lower brightness/contrast compared to the current generation 8″ Fire tablet. The difference is very noticable, particularly outside. Not sure about the current generation 7″ tablet, but for the difference in price I wouldn’t risk it. Also, just the slight increase in screen size makes reading magazines a lot easier.

3 hours 58 minutes ago
henry
Guest
henry
> I’m very pleased with the purchase.

If I remember correctly, you added some Google stuff afterwards (playstore, etc). I’m still working on an unmodified Fire OS and I’m finding something interesting…

When I leave apps open (alternative browser, News Reader, etc), turn off the screen, come back much later… the apps seem to hold in place. Weird… I’m so use to my other Android devices reloading apps – even when I have plenty of memory available. But with the Fire HD 8, the apps are behaving much better in terms of staying in memory and holding their place.

I’ll have to push the system a little harder to see how this plays out but so far, I’m suffering less “app angst” when switching between apps.

42 seconds ago
