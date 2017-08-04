Get an Amazon Fire tablet for $30, an Echo Dot for $35 (Amazon Prime Day prices… at third-party stores)

Didn’t get a chance to pick up an Amazon tablet for $30, an Echo speaker for $90, or an Echo Dot for $35 on Amazon Prime Day? Now you have another chance.

Prime Day 2017 may have come and gone. But now retailers including Best Buy, Target, and Staples are matching Prime Day prices for a number of Amazon products.

Personally, I picked up an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet when they were on sale for $50 in July, and I’m very pleased with the purchase. I’d highly recommend snagging one today rather than spending a little less on the 7 inch model, which has less RAM and storage and a lower-resolution display.

Here’s a roundup of the post-Prime Day deals:

Tablets

Smart speakers

eReaders