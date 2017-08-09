Garmin’s next Vivoactive fitness tracker looks like a watch (leaks)

Garmin’s VivoFit and Vivoactive line of activity trackers doesn’t get as much as rival products from companies like Fitbit. But Garmin has the advantage of a long history of making products for runners, including the company’s line of popular GPS watches.

And it looks like the company may be bringing that expertise to bear for its next wearable fitness tracker. Wareable has posted images of an upcoming Garmin Vivoactive 3, and it looks more like a watch than a bracelet.

According to Wareable, this will be Garmin’s first Vivoactive-branded device with a circular display, although it’s not the first activity tracker from Garmin with a watch-like design: The $150 Vivomove is basically an analog watch that tracks your steps.

But the Vivoactive 3 is a bit more smartwatch-like, with the ability to display step counts, stair climbing stats, and other information on the watch face. It also seems to allow you to respond to text messages.

The watch is expected to feature an optical heart rate sensor and a waterproof design.

There’s no word on the price or release date for the Vivoactive 3.