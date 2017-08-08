Disney to launch streaming service, end Netflix deal (and streaming will eventually be as expensive as cable)

Want to sign up for basic cable service and get little more than your local channels and a few extras? Plenty of providers will offer you a fairly affordable option. But if you want to add ESPN, you’ll probably have to pay for a more expensive tier. Then there are premium channels like Showtime and HBO, and next thing you know your monthly TV bill is over $100.
It’s starting to look like internet streaming is going the same way. Disney has announced it’s launching its own streaming video service, which will be the exclusive home for new Disney movies and TV shows starting in 2019.
The company is ending its distribution deal with Netflix in 2019, which means if you want Disney content and Netflix content you’ll have to pay for each service. Disney, of course, is just the latest content provider to decide to go it alone rather than making its content available on an existing service.
Want to watch the new Star Trek series when it debuts this September? You’ll need to pony up for a CBS All Access subscription. The show won’t even be available on broadcast TV.
Game of Thrones fan? You need HBO Go. And then there’s all the exclusive content that’s only available on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Showtime Anytime, and… if you want it all, you’re going to end up paying a lot of money.
Fortunately, my local library still loans DVDs for free. So as long as I’m patient, I can still get my Doctor Who fix about 6-12 months after the end of each series.
As for Disney’s new streaming service, it’s a result of the company’s decision to “acquire majority ownership of BAMTech, LLC,” a streaming provider that was a joint venture of several companies including Disney and Major League Baseball.
In addition to launching a new Disney streaming service, the company plans to launch an “ESPN-branded multi-sport service” in 2018, with baseball, hockey, soccer, tennis, and additional content.
One bit of good news for Netflix subscribers who have been enjoying (most of) the Netflix/Marvel shows: while movies from Disney-owned Marvel will probably be leaving Netflix in 2019, Marvel TV shows will stick around.
The problem these companies face is that viewership is also shifting. So it may end up that streaming is as expensive to get all the channels/shows. But the trend is that fewer and fewer people want them.
Even if you want to see something like Game of Thrones you can simply get the service for the time the new season is running. Or if you aren’t concerned with spoilers then just wait until the end of the season and watch it all at once for the price of a single month. Not that bad even if you don’t have a DVD player or library card.
I think the “watchlist,” or “my list” or whatever they call it sort of locks you in. I’ve got a list of 300+ things I thought at some point I might want to watch on Netflix. Sure, most of them have been sitting there unwatched for years… but if I cancel my subscription and then start it up again, how will I ever remember that thing I kind of thought I might want to watch sometime?
Netflix saves your queue for a year or two after cancellation, so long as you remember which email address you signed up under.
Sadly I think this will just make more people just pirate their content again.
1200 dollars a year for television. Does anything more need to be said? It’s getting to the point that even the “cordcutting” movement is beyond mainstream. I’m EAGERLY waiting for the next movement to start. I hope it involves everyone just throwing their tv’s in the trash.
I sometimes cancel netflix and go Amazon for a while, then come back. But that style is going to get more complicated to manage.
I want to sign up a la carte, but not at 1000 different websites with 1000 different logins and cancellation procedures to manage, and 1000 different sites to watch to see which gets hacked and you have to change your credit cards. Amazon’s Channels service looks like a decent way to get a la carte and I hope it gets copied at other outlets, like netflix. I’d certainly pay individually for Syfy and a couple of others, though not year-round.
I’m sure they’ll find a way to make that illegal too.