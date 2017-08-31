Deals of the Day (8-31-2017)

Want to play your PC games in the living room without, you know, putting your PC in the living room? The Steam Link is a small box that you can plug into your TV and connect to your home network to stream games from your PC to your TV.

It has a list price of $50, but it’s often on sale… and right now Amazon is offering the Steam Link for one of the best prices yet: just $15.

Need a controller to go with it? The Steam Controller is also on sale for $35 (down from its list price of $50).

