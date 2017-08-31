Deals of the Day (8-31-2017)

Want to play your PC games in the living room without, you know, putting your PC in the living room? The Steam Link is a small box that you can plug into your TV and connect to your home network to stream games from your PC to your TV.
It has a list price of $50, but it’s often on sale… and right now Amazon is offering the Steam Link for one of the best prices yet: just $15.
Need a controller to go with it? The Steam Controller is also on sale for $35 (down from its list price of $50).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media and gaming
- Steam Link for $15 – Amazon
- Steam Controller for $35 – Amazon
- Refurb Roku Express+ media streamer for $20 – Groupon
PCs and PC accessories
- Refurb Acer Swift 3 kaptop w/Core i5-7200U/8GB/256GB + 7800 mAh power bank for $480 – Newegg
- Seagate 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop hard drive for $150 – Newegg (coupon: EMCXRJDB2)
- Logitech M325 wireless optical mouse for $10 – Staples
- Logitech M310 wireless mouse for $10 – Staples
Mobile devices and accessories
- Garmin Vivomove Classic watch-style activity tracker for $50 – BuyDig (coupon: CLASSYFIT)
- Aukey 30,000 mAh portable battery w/QC 3.0 for $39 – Amazon (coupon: AUPOWER8)
eBook bundles
- Name your price for 15 epic fantasy eBooks – StoryBundle
- Name your price for $525 worth of O’Reilly data science eBooks – Humble Bundle
