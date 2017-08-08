Looking for a cheap tablet that you can use to watch videos, play games, and surf the web? It doesn’t get much cheaper than this: Woot is selling refurbished Amazon Fire HD 6 tablets for as little as $20.
Note that these items are listed as refurbished, but they’re actually used, inspected, and restored to working condition by Amazon. They may have some cosmetic issues. But they’re also really, really cheap.
While the cheapest model I found was $20, there are also some $25 models with less storage, suggesting that the cheapest models may also be the ugliest.
But again… we’re talking about a $20 tablet with a 1280 x 800 pixel IPS display, a quad-core processor, and support for thousands of apps from the Amazon Appstore (or from third-party stores if that’s you’re thing).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Refurb Amazon Fire HD 6 tablet w/16GB for $20 – Woot
- Other refurbished tablet deals (Amazon, Android, Windows, and iPad) – Woot
- Select iPad models for $30 off ($300 and up) – Best Buy
Chromebooks
- Samsung Chromebook Plus w/OP1 processor/4GB/32GB for $425 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook Flip C302 w/Core M3-6Y30/4GB/64GB for $469 – Amazon
- Acer Chromebook 14 w/Celeron N3160/4GB/32GB for $259 – Amazon
Other
- Google WiFi router for $112 – Amazon
- Google WiFi router (3-pack) for $268 – Amazon
- Seagate 5TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive for $130 – Newegg (coupon: EMCRJRJ35)
- Lexar 64GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $20 – Newegg (coupon: 0807DDSEA)
You can find more bargains in our daily deals section.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Deals of the Day (8-08-2017)"
Ouch. The fees and taxes on that $20 tablet ended up costing me $32. Still a good deal but a little disappointed.