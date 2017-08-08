Deals of the Day (8-08-2017)

Looking for a cheap tablet that you can use to watch videos, play games, and surf the web? It doesn’t get much cheaper than this: Woot is selling refurbished Amazon Fire HD 6 tablets for as little as $20.

Note that these items are listed as refurbished, but they’re actually used, inspected, and restored to working condition by Amazon. They may have some cosmetic issues. But they’re also really, really cheap.

While the cheapest model I found was $20, there are also some $25 models with less storage, suggesting that the cheapest models may also be the ugliest.

But again… we’re talking about a $20 tablet with a 1280 x 800 pixel IPS display, a quad-core processor, and support for thousands of apps from the Amazon Appstore (or from third-party stores if that’s you’re thing).

