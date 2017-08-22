CrashPlan is pulling the plug on its cloud backup service (for home users)

Want to make sure your photos, music, and other data stored on your computer are safe even if something happens to your PC? Then it’s a good idea to either back everything up to another device manually or automatically. And it’s an even better idea to have an off-site backup in case it’s not just your PC that’s damaged or stolen… but everything in your house.
So after accidentally losing all the data on the hard drive of my wife’s laptop during a botched OS upgrade years ago, I signed up for Carbonite.
But a few years back I switched to CrashPlan, because we’ve got a lot of computers to back up in our home and CrashPlan had some stellar deals on family plans that gave you unlimited cloud storage for backups from multiple PCs.
Now it looks like I need to do some comparison shopping again though… because CrashPlan is pivoting from a home & business solution to a company that caters on small business and enterprise customers. Over the next 14 months, CrashPlan says it’ll be “exiting the consumer market.”
Home customers can keep using the service through October 22nd, 2018… which is good for me, since I’m already paid up for the next 5 months… and CrashPlan is giving current customers an extra 60 days of service for no additional charge.
But rather than renew my subscription, it looks like I’ll need to switch to another service if I want to ensure that I’ve got an automatically updated, off-site backups of all of our household’s personal and business-related data.
CrashPlan recommends Carbonite… which is a pretty good deal for single-computer plans. But Carbonite’s multi-PC plans are much more expensive than CrashPlan’s had been.
That’s one of the reasons CrashPlan for Home had been The Wirecutter’s pick for “best online cloud backup service” until today.
So… while I go compare Acronis True Image, BackBlaze, Carbonite, and Mozy‘s plans, now seems like a good time to ask y’all: do you use an off-site backup service? What’s your favorite, and why do you like it?
11 Comments on "CrashPlan is pulling the plug on its cloud backup service (for home users)"
I went to CrashPlan from Carbonite a year ago because Carbonite ceased being a problem-free backup and started requiring an awful lot of messing with to keep running. It also started causing conflicts with other things running on my computer. Support was not at all helpful, either. So I’ve sworn off Carbonite I only have a single computer to back up, so maybe I’ll sign up for the small business option from CrashPlan.
FWIW, even though I’ve got half a year before I have to find a replacement, I just spent the last hour or so comparison shopping. I’m currently leaning toward Backblaze or SpiderOak One.
Take a look at Macrium Reflect. The free edition meet all of my needs and I backup to a local NAS device.
I’ve used CrashPlan Enterprise at a small business, after migrating away from JungleDisk, and I really like it, although since it’s exclusively a file-level backup it’s not really a suitable primary backup.
It’s great for restoring old, old versions of documents or data files, but if your backup involves SQL databases or virtual machine snapshots CrashPlan isn’t the right tool.
For home environments, CrashPlan has been perfect. I’ll probably take a look at BackBlaze when they kick home users off.
My biggest issue with most alternatives is linux support. I haven’t found a decently priced alternative that has unlimited storage with support for linux.
Mylio is also dropping their cloud backup, but still have the functionality that allows your photos to be synchronized between computers and external drives. They did add an option to backup to Google Drive or Amazon.
BTW, the external drives include NAS drives.
It is worth thinking about using a NAS or server located at work or a friends if you have plenty of bandwidth. The initial cost is higher but you have full control.
As a secondary backup, if your hosting package has unlimited web space, you can ftp critical files there. There are backup apps which do this but last time I looked they weren’t great.
Disappointed but I for one have 10 different machines on my family plan. They ain’t making money on me. I have used SpiderOak before and it worked well. Brad, please let us know what you settle on.
Yeah, I’m leaning toward them right now because the tight focus on security, support for unlimited devices, Linux support (which I don’t really need right now, but might in the future), and ability to support an NAS as long as its linked to a PC.
Our old HTPC has largely become a sort of DIY NAS since we started using an Amazon Fire TV Stick for most of our media consumption. I might eventually switch to an actual NAS for better on-site backups and lower power consumption. So the ability to backup that NAS would be nice, even if it’s only sorta/kinda supported by Spideroak.
I bought 8TB disc and put it in the Bank. Every 1/2 year I update.
Some important stuff I just burn on DVD and do the same.