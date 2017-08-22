CrashPlan is pulling the plug on its cloud backup service (for home users)

Want to make sure your photos, music, and other data stored on your computer are safe even if something happens to your PC? Then it’s a good idea to either back everything up to another device manually or automatically. And it’s an even better idea to have an off-site backup in case it’s not just your PC that’s damaged or stolen… but everything in your house.

So after accidentally losing all the data on the hard drive of my wife’s laptop during a botched OS upgrade years ago, I signed up for Carbonite.

But a few years back I switched to CrashPlan, because we’ve got a lot of computers to back up in our home and CrashPlan had some stellar deals on family plans that gave you unlimited cloud storage for backups from multiple PCs.

Now it looks like I need to do some comparison shopping again though… because CrashPlan is pivoting from a home & business solution to a company that caters on small business and enterprise customers. Over the next 14 months, CrashPlan says it’ll be “exiting the consumer market.”

Home customers can keep using the service through October 22nd, 2018… which is good for me, since I’m already paid up for the next 5 months… and CrashPlan is giving current customers an extra 60 days of service for no additional charge.

But rather than renew my subscription, it looks like I’ll need to switch to another service if I want to ensure that I’ve got an automatically updated, off-site backups of all of our household’s personal and business-related data.

CrashPlan recommends Carbonite… which is a pretty good deal for single-computer plans. But Carbonite’s multi-PC plans are much more expensive than CrashPlan’s had been.

That’s one of the reasons CrashPlan for Home had been The Wirecutter’s pick for “best online cloud backup service” until today.

So… while I go compare Acronis True Image, BackBlaze, Carbonite, and Mozy‘s plans, now seems like a good time to ask y’all: do you use an off-site backup service? What’s your favorite, and why do you like it?