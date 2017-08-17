Comcast’s wireless phone service goes nationwide

After launching in select markets earlier this year, Comcast has announced that it’s Xfinity Mobile wireless service is now live throughout the US.

Service is available anywhere Comcast has a presence, with plans including a $45/month unlimited data option… Or $12 per GB per month if you have more modest needs.

But there are a few things to keep in mind before signing up.

First, you cannot bring your own phone to Xfinity Mobile. You’ll have to buy or lease one from Comcast. Options include the iPhone 6s and newer and Samsung Galaxy S7 and newer.

Second, part of the reason Comcast can offer competitive rates is that the service relies on a combination of 4G LTE and WiFi. Your phone will connect to one of the company’s 18 million hotspots whenever possible. Based on my experience using those hotspots for Wi-Fi on my laptop or phone, they’re not always reliable.

Still, it’s always nice to have another option on the wireless space.