Liliputing

Comcast’s wireless phone service goes nationwide

at by 2 Comments

After launching in select markets earlier this year, Comcast has announced that it’s Xfinity Mobile wireless service is now live throughout the US.

Service is available anywhere Comcast has a presence, with plans including a $45/month unlimited data option… Or $12 per GB per month if you have more modest needs.

But there are a few things to keep in mind before signing up.

First, you cannot bring your own phone to Xfinity Mobile. You’ll have to buy or lease one from Comcast. Options include the iPhone 6s and newer and Samsung Galaxy S7 and newer.

Second, part of the reason Comcast can offer competitive rates is that the service relies on a combination of 4G LTE and WiFi. Your phone will connect to one of the company’s 18 million hotspots whenever possible. Based on my experience using those hotspots for Wi-Fi on my laptop or phone, they’re not always reliable. 

Still, it’s always nice to have another option on the wireless space.

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Comcast’s wireless phone service goes nationwide"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Ajemo Haltom
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Here we go. The cable company data Vs. cell carrier data showdown. Unless Comcast has it’s own towers up the cell carriers will compete and beat them. But good for them pressuring the cell carriers…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 minutes 49 seconds ago
Kary
Guest
Kary
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Brad, I don’t remember your having covered the new T-Mobile over 55 plan. $60 for two lines with “unlimited” data. $50 for one line.

As to this Comcast plan, no way would I ever go with a plan where I had to get phones through the carrier.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
28 seconds ago
wpDiscuz