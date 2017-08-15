BLU R2 smartphones launch for $80 and up

The BLU R2 is a budget smartphone with a quad-core processor, a 5.2 inch, 720 pixel display, and a 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 software. First spotted last month on the BLU website, the phone is now up for order from Amazon for $80… although it won’t ship for another month or two.

At that price, the BLU R2 is a little more expensive than last year’s BLU R1 HD with Special Offers, but cheaper than the older phone if you order the version without Amazon’s ads on the lock screens and in the notifications.

Meanwhile, the BLU R2 LTE is also up for order from Amazon. This model has 4G LTE support, a faster processor, and more memory and storage than the standard model, and it sells for $110.

The cheaper BLU R2 with 2G/3G support features a 1.3 GHz MediaTek 6580 quad-core processor with ARM Mali-400 graphics, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a microSD card slot, and 8MP front and rear cameras.

The BLU R2 LTE has a 1.3 GHz MediaTek 6737 processor with Mali-T720 graphics, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, 13MP front and rear cameras, a microSD card reader, and support for 4G LTE.

Both phones feature micro USB 2.0 ports, headset jacks, and support for GSM networks including AT&T and T-Mobile.

The BLU R2 and BLU R2 LTE should both ship within 1-2 months, and if you’re worried about spyware on BLU smartphones, it seems like Amazon has given the company a (relatively) clean bill of health.