Our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (leaks)

Samsung’s next large-screened, stylus-equipped smartphone is set to launch later this month. But thanks to a series of leaks, we’ve had a pretty good idea of what the phone would look like for a while.

Now we have an even better idea: Evan Blass has shared leaked pictures of the phone which depict a big screen, slim bezels, and Edge display, dual cameras, and a Samsung S-Pen.

The new phone is expected to feature a 6.3 inch display, a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack, and either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 836 processor.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S8, the Note 8 has a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, next to the cameras. Earlier Samsung phones had fingerprint sensors/home buttons below the screen, but the tiny top and bottom bezels on the company’s latest phones don’t leave room for buttons on the front.

The Galaxy Note 8 is a follow-up to last year’s Note 7, which initially received positive reviews for its design and performance… but which was eventually recalled following reports of phones spontaneously catching fire.

Samsung recently started selling a Galaxy Note Fandom Edition smartphone which is basically a refurbished Note 7 with a smaller battery to prevent fires. On the one hand, it’s a bit odd to introduce a downgraded version of last year’s phone just ahead of the launch of its successor. On the other hand, it’s still a pretty powerful phone… and it’ll likely be a few hundred bucks cheaper than the Galaxy Note 8.

I guess we’ll know for certain when the Samsung Unpacked event takes place on August 23rd.

While the front looks nice, the back looks kind of goofy to me. No big deal, I am not in the market anyway and most users will be putting the phone in a case anyhow.

