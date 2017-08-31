Liliputing

Bben MN10 is an Apollo Lake mini PC with 3GB RAM, 64GB storage

Earlier this year Chinese device maker Bben unveiled a line of PC-on-a-stick computers with Intel Apollo Lake processors. Now you can buy one.

The Bben mini PC with an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage is now available from AliExpress for $130 and up.

Note that the “and up” is pretty important in this case: for $130 you get a model with Windows 10 installed… but not activated. If you want a version with a valid Windows 10 Home license, you’ll want to pay an extra $18 for that.

Shipping to the US starts at about $10.50.

The tiny PC measures about 4.4″ x 1.8″ x 0.5″ and weighs 2.5 ounces. It features two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI connector, a headset jack, and a pwoer jack as well as a microSD card slot and a power button.

There’s 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 and the system has ventilation holes and a small fan inside the case.

via AndroidPC.es

Haha
Guest
Haha
If they had a fanless version, I’d probably get one. Looks like a great little HTPC for a secondary TV.

Radical_Edward
Guest
Radical_Edward
Those pcs are going to be very good once intel or amd start doing processors on 7nm

savagemichael
Guest
savagemichael
3GBs RAM on a pc is an odd choice. I’m guessing it’s a single channel configuration.

