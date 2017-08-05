Liliputing

Asus Zenpad Z8s hits Verizon for $250

Asus and Verizon are now offering a follow-up to last year’s Zenpad Z8 tablet. The new model is called the Zenpad Z8s, and like last year’s model it’s an Android tablet with a 7.9 inch, 2048 x 1536 pixel IPS display and a $250 price tag.

But the processor, memory, and operating system have all been upgraded.

The Asus ZenPad Z8s features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor (up from a Snapdragon 650 chip), 3GB of RAM (up from 2GB) and ships with Android 7.0 (rather than Android 6.0).

Other features include 16GB of built-in storage, a microSD card reader, a 4,680 mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera. It has a USB Type-C connector and headphone jack, a physical home button, and capacitive back and recents buttons.

The tablet supports Verizon’s LTE network, as well as 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Verizon sells the tablet for $250 outright, or you can pay $10.41 per month over 24 months if you’d rather not spend that much all at once. Sign up for a 2-year data plan that covers the tablet and you can get the Zenpad Z8s for $150.

2 Comments on "Asus Zenpad Z8s hits Verizon for $250"

alex
Guest
alex
It seems like a nice tablet, but does it really need those enormous bezzels?

MV213
Guest
MV213
They lost me at 16GB of storage.

