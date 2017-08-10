Asus Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Selfie, and Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro show up on Asus France website

Asus seems to have at least three more Zenfone 4 series smartphones on the way. While the company hasn’t made any official announcements yet, product listings for the Asus Zenfone 4, Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie, and Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro have been posted to the Asus France website.

The new phones join a growing family of Zenfone 4-branded products. Asus introduced the Zenfone 4 Max with a big battery in July, and there may be more models on the way.

The Asus Zenfone 4 ZE554KL features a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB of removable storage, and tempered glass on the font and back of the phone.

There’s an 8MP front-facing camera, and a dual camer system on the back with 12MP and 8MP image sensors. The phone supports two nano SIM cards in addition to a microSD card, and the Zenfone 4 will sell for about 500 Euros in France (including VAT).

Meanwhile, the Zenfone 4 Selfie line of phones also have dual cameras… but they’re on the front rather than the back.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie ZD553KL features a 5.5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 16MP rear camera.

On the front, there’s a dual camera system with a 120 degree wide angle lens and 20MP and 8MP image sensors. The phone supports two SIM cards plus a microSD card and it’s priced at about 300 Euros (in France, with VAT included).

Or for 400 Euros you can opt for the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro ZD552KL, which has a Snapdragon 625 processor, a 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 16MP rear camera, 24MP and 5MP front-facing cameras (with a 120 degree wide angle lens), and the same dual SIM plus microSD card support as the cheaper model.

Update: There’s also a smaller Zenfone 4 Max ZC520KL model featuring a 5.2 inch display, a Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 4100 mAh battery for 230 Euros.

via Android Pure and WinFuture