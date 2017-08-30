Asus Zenbook Flip 14 is a compact convertible with discrete graphics

Asus is updating its Zenbook Flip line of thin and light portable notebooks. Earlier this year the company unveiled the Zenbook Flip S, which the company says is the thinnest convertible to date, measuring just half an inch thick and weighing 2.4 pounds.

Now the company is introducing new Zenbook Flip 14 (UX461), which the company says is the thinnest convertible to feature discrete graphics. There’s also a bigger and more powerful Zenbook Flip 15 (UX561).

The new 14 inch model measures about 0.55 inches thick and weighs 3.1 pounds. It has a slim bezel, allowing for an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Asus Zenbook Flip 14 is powered by an Intel Core i7-8550U processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics, and it supports up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, and has a full HD display.

Asus says the notebook should get up to 13 hours of battery life, and it supports fast charging sot hat you should get at least two hours of HD video playback time from a 15 minute charge.

The Zenbook Flip 14 will sell for 799 Euros and up.

The Zenbook Flip 15, meanwhile, sports NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and up to a 4K display. Asus says it’s the most powerful member of the Zenbook Flip family.

It supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 2TB hard drive and 512GB of solid state storage.

Prices for this model will begin at 899 Euros.