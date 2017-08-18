Asus VivoBook Pro 15 now available for $1299 (powerful, thin, and relatively light 15.6 inch laptop)

The Asus VivoBook Pro 15 N580VD is a high-power laptop with discrete graphics, a quad-core Kaby Lake processor, plenty of RAM, and a big solid state drive.

First unveiled at Computex in May, the VivoBook Pro 15 is now available for $1299.

While its 15.6 inch display makes it a bit larger than most of the notebooks I pay attention to, it’s relatively compact for a computer with these specs: the Vivobook 15 measures 0.8 inches thick and weighs about 4.8 pounds.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor and features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics with 4GB of graphics memory.

While the processor uses up to three times as much power as the new quad-core “Coffee Lake” chips Intel will introduced next week, it’s also one of the few laptop-class processors that will still likely outperform Coffee Lake chips in nearly every task.

According to the Asus website, we may see several different configurations of the VivoBook Pro 15 N580VD eventually, but the model that’s currently available in the US features a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen display, 16GB of DDR4-2400 MHz memory, and 512GB of M.2 solid state storage.

There’s a USB 3.1 Type-C port, USB 3.1 and USB 2.0 Type-A ports, HDMI and headset jacks, and the laptop features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, Gigabit Ethernet, stereo speakers (with Harman Kardon certification), and a 47 Wh battery.

via Tom’s Hardware