Asus unveils the ZenFone 4 family (including Pro, Selfie, and Max models)

Asus is expanding its smartphone lineup with a bunch of new phones sold under the ZenFone 4 name.

The ZenFone 4 is a mid-range phone with solid specs. The ZenFone 4 Pro is a higher-end device with flagship-level hardware. And the ZenFone 4 Selfie is more of an entry-level device except for the special front-facing camera features, while ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is a step up in terms of camera, processor, memory, and other specs.

There’s also a ZenFone 4 Max and ZenFone 4 Max Pro if you’re looking for a phone with a big battery. So that’s a total of 6 new phones.

Asus introduced the new phones at an event in Taipei. It’s not clear if all 6 models will be sold internationally, or when they will launch if they are. But the company did reveal a bit of pricing information.

But we do know a bit about the specs and features, so here’s a quick run-down. Note that Asus has been a bit inconsistent over the years on whether the “f” in “Zenfone” should be capitalized, but it is in the latest press release, so that’s how I’m going to do it in this article.

Asus ZenFone 4 ($399 and up)

This mainstream phone features a 5.5 inch full HD LCD display, either a Qualomm Snapdragon 640 or 660 processor, depending on the configuration, and a 3,300 mAh battery.

It has a dual-camera system on the back of the phone, featuring a 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor and optical image stabilization and a second 8MP camera with a 120 degree wide-angle lens. The phone also has an 8MP front-facing camera.

The phone will be available with 4GB to 6GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of storage, plus a microSD card reader that supports up to 256GB of removable storage.

Asus ZenFone 4 Pro ($599 and up)

Asus equips its high-end model with a bigger battery, a faster processor, and an AMOLED display.

The ZenFone 4 Pro also has a different camera configuration: instead of letting you take wide-angle shots, the dual camera system on the back of the phone gives you 2X optical zoom.

The cameras include a 12MP Sony IMX362 sensor and a 16MP Sony IMX351sensor with 25mm and 50mm focal lengths, respectively. There’s an 8MP front-facing camera as well.

This phone sports a ualcomm snapdragon 835 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 2TB. it has a 3,600 mAh battery, stereo speakers, and a USB Type-C port.

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie ($279 and up)

Take the dual camera and slap it on the front of the phone instead fo the back and you’ve basically got the ZenFone 4 Selfie… once you also change some other specs around.

The basic model features a 20MP front-facing camera system with dual lenses (including one for wide-angle shots), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processors, a 5.5 inch 720P IPS LCD display, 4GB of RAm, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

There’s a 16MP rear facing camera with electronic image stabilization, a microSD card slot for cards up to 2TB, and dual SIM support.

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro ($379 and up)

Like the entry-level Selfie, this model has dual front cameras, including one with a wide-angle lens. But the front-facing camera shoots 24MP images on this model.

Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a 3,000 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display.

Asus ZenFone 4 Max

Asus is positioning this phone as something of an entry-level device with a big battery. There’s no doubt that the 5,000 mAh battery is the most noteworthy thing about the phone.

It’s available in several different configurations, with the most basic featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and 2GB of RAM. Higher-priced models will be available with up to 4GB of RAm and up to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 procesor.

The phone has a 5.5 inch, full HD display and a dual rear camera system with a 13MP sensor.

Asus ZenFone 4 Max Pro

This model has a 16MP dual camera system, and… the rest of the specs are pretty much the same as those for the regular Max model.

Asus hasn’t announced pricing for the Max or Max Pro yet.

via Asus (1) (2) (3) with additional details from Engadget and Phone Arena