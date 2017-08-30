The Asus Zenbook Flip line of convertibles aren’t the only Asus laptops getting a Kaby Lake Refresh upgrade.
Asus is also introducing a new clamshell-style notebook called the Zenbook 13 (UX331). It’s a thin and light notebook with a high-resolution display, discrete graphics, and a Kaby Lake-R processor.
Asus says the new Zenbook 13 is the thinnest laptop to feature discrete graphics, although we’re seeing a lot of “thinnest with discrete graphics” devices on display at the IFA show in Berlin this week. We can thank NVIDIA’s new energy-efficient (and entry-level) GeForce MX150 GPU for that.
The Zenbook 13 (UX331) features NVIDIA MX150 graphics, up to a Corei7-8550U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage.
The notebook has a 4K touchscreen display with thin bezels, and the whole thing measures about 0.55 inches thick and weighs just under 2.5 pounds.
Asus is also updating its 14 inch Zenbook 3 Deluxe (UX490) laptop with a new version sporting an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 Kaby Lake-R processor.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Asus unveils Zenbook 13 with Kaby Lake-R and 4K display"
This is a fairly impressive device. I wonder how many people are looking for a device with those specs. Battery life is a big question.
This is fantastic but I am wondering how much this will throttle and in turn hurt the overall performance of the card and cpu. It is odd that this has no thunderbolt, while the larger zenbook3 deluxe does have TB3 but then lacks a mx150.