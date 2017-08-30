Asus unveils Zenbook 13 with Kaby Lake-R and 4K display

The Asus Zenbook Flip line of convertibles aren’t the only Asus laptops getting a Kaby Lake Refresh upgrade.

Asus is also introducing a new clamshell-style notebook called the Zenbook 13 (UX331). It’s a thin and light notebook with a high-resolution display, discrete graphics, and a Kaby Lake-R processor.

Asus says the new Zenbook 13 is the thinnest laptop to feature discrete graphics, although we’re seeing a lot of “thinnest with discrete graphics” devices on display at the IFA show in Berlin this week. We can thank NVIDIA’s new energy-efficient (and entry-level) GeForce MX150 GPU for that.

The Zenbook 13 (UX331) features NVIDIA MX150 graphics, up to a Corei7-8550U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage.

The notebook has a 4K touchscreen display with thin bezels, and the whole thing measures about 0.55 inches thick and weighs just under 2.5 pounds.

Asus is also updating its 14 inch Zenbook 3 Deluxe (UX490) laptop with a new version sporting an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 Kaby Lake-R processor.