The Asus Chromebook Flip C101 is a notebook with a 10.1 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel display and a 360 degree hinge that lets you flip the screen around and hold the compact notebook like a tablet.
It’s a modest update to the 2015-era Chromebook Flip C100, with one key difference: the new model has a significantly more powerful processor.
First introduced in May, the Chromebook Flip C101 isn’t available for purchase in the US or Europe yet. But it is up for pre-order in Japan.
As expected, the new model features a Rockchip OP1 hexa-core processor (which is basically the same as a Rockchip RK3399).
The new chip features two ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores and four Cortex-A53 cores and Mali-T860 MP4 graphics. It scores significantly better in benchmarks than the RK3288 quad-core ARM Cortex-A17 chip used in the older Chromebook Flip.
The updated Chromebook Flip features 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0, stereo speakers, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 2.0 port, a microSDXC card reader and headset jack, and a 33 Wh battery.
It’s expected to be available with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage, although there will also likely be 2GB/16GB models available.
This is basically an entry-level convertible Chromebook, but the thing I like best about this 2 pound, 10.1 inch model is that it’s just as comfortable to use as a tablet as it is as a laptop, which is something I can’t always say about convertible notebooks with bigger screens and heavier bodies.
Asus is taking pre-orders for the Chromebook Flip C101 for 42,984 yen in Japan, which is a little under $400 US, but that may not tell us much about how much the laptop will cost when it goes on sale in the Western hemisphere.
via PC Watch
5 Comments on "Asus Chromebook Flip C101 goes up for pre-order in Japan"
Looks like highest-end model “C101PA-FS003” cost 50, 544 yen (~460 USD). See: https://shop.asus.co.jp/item/ASUS%20Chromebook%20Flip%20C101PA%EF%BC%88C101PA-FS003%E3%83%BB%E3%82%B7%E3%83%AB%E3%83%90%E3%83%BC%EF%BC%89/
Japan has yet to start using chromebooks in education as much as the US and western countries. If they want a more computer literate workforce, this needs to change. Same with Korea and Taiwan. I am curious as to which Asian country will move first.
You’re worried about Japan, Korea and Taiwan being ‘computer literate’? Might want to check where that CPU, Chipset, GPU, etc. are made. In 80% of cases, it will be exactly those three countries.
This is the kind of device I have been waiting for! I hope it is Play Store certified.
alright hopefully when this comes out the old flip will hit the $99 mark.. kinda want one of these for car trips.. it may be slow.. but 9 hour battery life is worth it